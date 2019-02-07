Air passenger held for illegally carrying 10K USD

A Dubai-bound passenger was detained at the (MIA) Thursday for illegally carrying foreign currency, hiding it in his undergarment.

The passenger identified as was to travel by an flight to in the morning, airport sources said.

During frisking of the passenger, security officials noticed that something was concealed inside his undergarments.

He was taken to the special checking room for verification and the officials detected 10,000 US Dollars in two bundles kept hidden inside the undergarment.

The passenger, along with the currency, was handed over to Customs for further action, the sources said.

