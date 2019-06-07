Mercury dips marginally in Delhi

The mercury dipped marginally in the national capital due to strong wind activity, the weather office said Friday.

The city recorded a high of 40.5 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, and a low of 26.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, a MeT said.

Humidity levels oscillated between 36 and 64 percent, the said.

Strong winds gusting up to 20 kilometers per hour led to a marginal decrease in the temperatures, he said.

On Thursday, heat wave conditions prevailed in the city with the maximum temperature touching the 45-degrees Celsius mark at several places.

However, a dust storm in the evening brought respite for residents from the scorching heat, with the mercury dropping several notches.

The weather office said the mercury is likely to soar again on Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 42 and 27 degrees Celsius.

