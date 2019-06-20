Metro services on all lines to begin early on Yoga Day

Seeking to facilitate maximum commuters on the International Day of Yoga, will begin from the terminal stations of all lines on Friday from 4 am, DMRC officials said.

Trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes till 6 am and will resume thereafter, they said.

" will begin from the terminal stations of all lines from 4 am tomorrow (Friday) to facilitate the public in reaching various venues for the celebrations," a said.

A host of activities have been planned by the government and other agencies to mark the occasion in the national capital.

