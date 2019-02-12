Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' found guilty by NY jury

-
Mexican drug lord Joaquin Guzman, alias "El Chapo," was found guilty Tuesday by a New York jury after a three month drug trafficking trial and six days of deliberation.
The verdict could result in life behind bars for the 61-year-old former head of the Sinaloa cartel, who was accused of smuggling 155 tons of cocaine and other drugs into the United States over a 25-year-period.
