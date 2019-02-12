JUST IN
Afghan government fires election commission

Business Standard

Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' found guilty by NY jury

AFP  |  New York 

Mexican drug lord Joaquin Guzman, alias "El Chapo," was found guilty Tuesday by a New York jury after a three month drug trafficking trial and six days of deliberation.

The verdict could result in life behind bars for the 61-year-old former head of the Sinaloa cartel, who was accused of smuggling 155 tons of cocaine and other drugs into the United States over a 25-year-period.

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 23:30 IST

