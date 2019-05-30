Midhani clocks Rs 130-crore as PAT in FY 19

: Limited (Midhani), a defence public sector undertaking, has reported Rs 130.56 crore as profit after tax (PAT) for FY 19 against Rs 131.26 crore the previous year.

The PSU achieved a net turnover of Rs 710.85 crore for the year-ended March 31 registering a growth of 7.43 per cent over FY 18, a press release from the PSU said here Thursday.

In FY 18, the net turnover was Rs 661.69 crore.

Midhani recorded Rs 80.29-crore as profit after tax (PAT) during the quarter-ended March 31 on the net turnover of Rs 336.43 crore.

