MIG 27 crashes in Jaisalmer district during routine mission

A MIG-27 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed Tuesday in Eta village in Pokaran tehsil of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, a defence official said.
The pilot ejected safely, Defence spokesperson Col Sombit Ghosh said.
"A MIG 27 aircraft airborne from Jaisalmer crashed during a routine mission today evening. Pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry will investigate the cause of the accident," Ghosh said.
Jaisalmer SP Kiran Kang said no casualty has been reported so far, and a police team is in touch with Air Force officials.
She said a police team rushed to the spot.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU