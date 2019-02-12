JUST IN
MIG 27 crashes in Jaisalmer district during routine mission

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

A MIG-27 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed Tuesday in Eta village in Pokaran tehsil of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, a defence official said.

The pilot ejected safely, Defence spokesperson Col Sombit Ghosh said.

"A MIG 27 aircraft airborne from Jaisalmer crashed during a routine mission today evening. Pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry will investigate the cause of the accident," Ghosh said.

Jaisalmer SP Kiran Kang said no casualty has been reported so far, and a police team is in touch with Air Force officials.

She said a police team rushed to the spot.

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 19:40 IST

