Minnesota Guv scrapping 10-person limit on gatherings

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is scrapping his 10-person limit on group gatherings and allowing churches to open at 25 per cent occupancy if certain safety guidelines are met.

Walz's decision comes after the state reported a record number of COVID-19 cases.

He says the issue has been a challenging one because large gatherings raise the risk of spreading the virus.

Walz says he understands the toll the pandemic has taken on the spiritual health of residents. His new executive order applies only to religious gatherings and not receptions.

While the leader of the Catholic Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis welcomed the change, the governor said parishes should not open if they don't feel they can meet safety measures.

Archbishop Bernard Hebda said in a letter to parishioners that limiting gatherings to 10 people had burdened the Church's ability to fully meet the sacramental needs of our faithful.

