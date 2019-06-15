JUST IN
Minor fire at building in Karol Bagh

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A minor fire broke out at a building in Central Delhi's Karol Bagh area, officials said.

No casualty was reported, they said.

The fire department received a call about the incident around 11.15 pm, they said.

One fire tender was rushed to the spot and the fire was doused by 11.40 pm, they said.

First Published: Sat, June 15 2019. 00:35 IST

