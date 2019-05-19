Minor gangraped, 5 held in Telangana

: Five people were Sunday arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in district of last week, while one is at large, police said.

On Wednesday last, one of the accused befriended the minor over phone and promised to marry her. Then, he went to her house, and took her on his bike to an isolated place where he and five friends allegedly raped her, the police said.

The girl later informed her parents about the incident.

A case was registered Friday lastunder relevant sections ofIPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, after the victim's parents lodged a complaint, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)