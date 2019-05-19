JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Woman alleges rape, forced marriage in J-K's Reasi, accused held

58% polling in Himachal till 3 pm
Business Standard

Minor gangraped, 5 held in Telangana

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

: Five people were Sunday arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Siddipet district of Telangana last week, while one is at large, police said.

On Wednesday last, one of the accused befriended the minor over phone and promised to marry her. Then, he went to her house, and took her on his bike to an isolated place where he and five friends allegedly raped her, the police said.

The girl later informed her parents about the incident.

A case was registered Friday lastunder relevant sections ofIPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, after the victim's parents lodged a complaint, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, May 19 2019. 16:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements