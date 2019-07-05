JUST IN
Minority Affairs Ministry budget allocation same as 2018-19

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Minority Affairs Ministry has been allocated Rs 4,700 crore in the 2019-20 budget, the same as the previous fiscal.

According to the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday, the Minority Affairs Ministry has been allocated Rs 4,700 crore.

In 2018-19 budget also the ministry had been allocated Rs 4,700 crore.

As per the revised estimates for 2018-19, Rs 4,700 crore were spent.

In the year 2017-18, Rs 4,195 crore were allocated to the ministry, while in 2016-17, Rs 3,800 crore were allocated.

First Published: Fri, July 05 2019. 20:30 IST

