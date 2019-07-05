Minority Affairs Ministry budget allocation same as 2018-19

-
ALSO READ
Fertiliser subsidy sees a hike of around Rs 10,000 crore in Budget 2019-20
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds pre-Budget meeting
Union Budget proposes measures to deepen corporate debt markets
Sitharaman exhorts states to work in cohesion with centre on economic goals
Draft legislation for setting up HECI to be presented later in the yr: Sitharaman
-
Minority Affairs Ministry has been allocated Rs 4,700 crore in the 2019-20 budget, the same as the previous fiscal.
According to the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday, the Minority Affairs Ministry has been allocated Rs 4,700 crore.
In 2018-19 budget also the ministry had been allocated Rs 4,700 crore.
As per the revised estimates for 2018-19, Rs 4,700 crore were spent.
In the year 2017-18, Rs 4,195 crore were allocated to the ministry, while in 2016-17, Rs 3,800 crore were allocated.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU