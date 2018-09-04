'Missing rifle of JK cop found near stream in Poonch'

The service rifle of a and Kashmir policeman, which had gone missing last week, was recovered from a desolate place in district, a senior police said Tuesday.

The missing automatic AK weapon, belonging to a policeman, was recovered by a from near a stream in Shanker Nagar locality in the district. It was found kept hidden, Senior of Police (Poonch) said.

The rifle went missing from the district police lines on August 28 following which an inquiry was ordered and the concerned was placed under suspension.

A special investigation team was also formed to recover the weapon.

An investigation into the matter was launched. It was suspected that someone might have hidden the weapon at some blind spot during the last few days. Accordingly, different teams conducted searches at more than 100 such spots and other suspected locations in and around town, the said.

The weapon was finally recovered this morning, he said.

The police are now investigating as to how the weapon went missing, the said.

