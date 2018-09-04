JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Heroin worth Rs 100 crore seized in J-K, four held

Indian cos foreign investment decline 36% to $1.39 bn in July
Business Standard

C N R Rao to be awarded D Sc at Presidency varsity convocation

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Eminent scientist and Bharat Ratna recipient C N R Rao will be conferred the honorary D Sc at the sixth annual convocation of Presidency University to be held on September 11, Vice-Chancellor Anuradha Lohia said on Tuesday.

Apart from Rao, who had been working in solid state chemistry for nearly four decades, legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee will be awarded the honorary D Litt at the convocation, she told newsmen here.

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, who is the university chancellor, will preside over the ceremony.

A total 750 students will be conferred degrees and four will be awarded their PhD this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 16:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements