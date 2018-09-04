C N R Rao to be awarded D Sc at Presidency varsity convocation

-
Eminent scientist and Bharat Ratna recipient C N R Rao will be conferred the honorary D Sc at the sixth annual convocation of Presidency University to be held on September 11, Vice-Chancellor Anuradha Lohia said on Tuesday.
Apart from Rao, who had been working in solid state chemistry for nearly four decades, legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee will be awarded the honorary D Litt at the convocation, she told newsmen here.
West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, who is the university chancellor, will preside over the ceremony.
A total 750 students will be conferred degrees and four will be awarded their PhD this year.
