C N R Rao to be awarded D Sc at Presidency varsity convocation

and Bharat Ratna recipient C N R Rao will be conferred the honorary D Sc at the sixth annual convocation of to be held on September 11, Lohia said on Tuesday.

Apart from Rao, who had been working in solid state chemistry for nearly four decades, Soumitra Chatterjee will be awarded the honorary D Litt at the convocation, she told newsmen here.

Keshari Nath Tripathi, who is the university chancellor, will preside over the ceremony.

A total 750 students will be conferred degrees and four will be awarded their PhD this year.

