Mixed responses from saints of Brijbhumi to govt's plea on Ayodhya land

The Modi government's move to return undisputed land in to its original owners, including Ram Janambhoomi Nyas, has received mixed responses from the saints of Brijbhumi.

Saint Ramesh Baba, who recently received for works in protecting hillocks in the region, believes the government's decision will not make much of a difference.

"The government should bring an ordinance for the construction of in Ayodhya, if it is really serious on the issue or has regard for the feelings of the majority of the population," Baba said.

Terming the Centre's petition 'a positive approach' in the matter, Mahant of Akhand Dayadham Bhaskaranand Mahraj said solid groundwork was being laid for the "The saint community wants action and not lollypops," he said, adding they may boycott the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, in case no concrete steps were taken by political parties for their cause.

Mahant of Uma Shakti Peeth Vrindaban Swami Ram Devanand Saraswati, Swami Maheshanand of Swami Akhandanad Ashram Vrindaban have also supported the Union government's move. However, the Hari Bol Mahraj of Bairagi Ashram Vrindaban viewed it as a political gimmick aimed to pacify majority of the community in order to garner votes.

Purnanad Mahraj of Vrindaban Ashram, disciple of late Prabhu Dutt Bramhachari, said the government's decision was aimed at misguiding voters.

At its Palampur (Himachal Pradesh) convention in 1989, the BJP had expressed its commitment for Ram temple.

