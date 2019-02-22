Mizoram adds 14,032 new voters in updated list

There are a total of 7,84,405 voters in of whom 4,02,408 are women, state chief electoral officer (CEO) said Friday.

said the latest figures were arrived at after the completion of a special summary revision of the voter list using January 1, 2019 as the qualifying date.

The updated list, which saw the addition of 14,032 new voters compared to last year's Assembly election, was published on Friday.

told reporters that the sex ratio was 1,053 females per 1,000 males.

Female voters outnumbered their male counterparts by 20,417.

For the first time in Mizoram, third gender (transgender) has been officially recognized in the electoral rolls with six voters identified for the category who were earlier clubbed under 'others' in the voter list.

Kundra said that the enrollment of voters would be a continual process till the last date of withdrawal of nominations before the elections.

The said that he would convene a conference of the deputy commissioners of all the eight districts on Monday to kick start the process of election preparedness.

