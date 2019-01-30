Mizoram CM sends condolences to family of George Fernandes

on Wednesday sent a condolence letter to the family members of former George Fernandes, who passed away Tuesday morning following a

In his letter, remembered him as "a great man and a rare personality who had done a lot of good for the people of during his tenure as the defence minister", sources in the chief minister's office said.

"He would be remembered as a man of rare calibre and a great leader," the CM wrote in the letter.

Fernandes was India's in the NDA government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He also served as the under the Jan Sangh government, which defeated in 1977.

He was suffering from and had recently contracted

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)