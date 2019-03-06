JUST IN
Mizoram Governor pays tributes to slain CRPF jawans

Press Trust of India  |  Aizawl 

Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan Wednesday paid rich tributes to the slain Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans who were killed in the terror attack at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir recently.

Rajasekharan laid wreaths in front of the Fallen Soldier Battle Cross erected at the Circular lawn of Aizawl's Raj Bhavan.

Addressing a simple function, the governor said the brave soldiers were warriors who laid down their lives for the country and the people.

He expressed the wish that their sacrifices would result in unity and integrity of the country and would strengthen the people of India.

First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 19:00 IST

