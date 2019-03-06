JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Palghar tremors pose threat to BARC, Tarapur N-power unit: PIL

Govt so far gives 1st tranche of Rs 2,000 to over 2 cr farmers under PM-Kisan: Agri Min
Business Standard

India to reconstruct 72 schools in Nepal damaged during 2015 earthquake

Press Trust of India  |  Kathmandu 

India will reconstruct 72 education facilities in Nepal that were damaged during the devastating April 2015 earthquake that saw the death of over 9,000 people and colossal damage to many of its infrastructures.

The decision is part of an agreement signed between Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Rourkee that will see the reconstruction of schools in the Himalayan nation's seven districts, including Gorkha, Nuwakot, Dhading, Dolakha and Sindhpalchowk.

The central library of Tribhuvan University in Kathmandu and the National Library in Patan in Lalitpur will also be reconstructed as part of the project.

Under the pact, the Indian Government has pledged to provide design and consultancy services to Nepal for the reconstruction of the schools.

The Agreement was signed by Ajay Kumar, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India, on behalf of the Government of India, and by Dr Purnima Parida, Group Leader, Planning & Business Development Group, CBRI, Roorkee.

"The CBRI will work with the Central Level Project Implementation Unit (CLPIU) of the Ministry of Education, Nepal to reconstruct/retrofit educational facilities as per the Government of Nepal's guidelines on disaster-resilient reconstruction,"my Republica reported.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake that rocked Nepal in April 2015 is also known as the Gorkha earthquake. About 9,000 people lost their lives while nearly 22,000 were injured in the tremor.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 18:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements