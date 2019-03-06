India to reconstruct 72 schools in Nepal damaged during 2015 earthquake

will reconstruct 72 education facilities in that were damaged during the devastating April 2015 earthquake that saw the death of over 9,000 people and colossal damage to many of its infrastructures.

The decision is part of an agreement signed between Indian Embassy in and the (CBRI), Rourkee that will see the reconstruction of schools in the nation's seven districts, including Gorkha, Nuwakot, Dhading, Dolakha and Sindhpalchowk.

The central library of in and the in Patan in Lalitpur will also be reconstructed as part of the project.

Under the pact, the has pledged to provide design and to for the reconstruction of the schools.

The Agreement was signed by Ajay Kumar, of Mission, Embassy of India, on behalf of the Government of India, and by Dr Purnima Parida, Group Leader, Planning & Business Development Group, CBRI, Roorkee.

"The CBRI will work with the (CLPIU) of the Ministry of Education, to reconstruct/retrofit educational facilities as per the Government of Nepal's guidelines on disaster-resilient reconstruction,"my Republica reported.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake that rocked Nepal in April 2015 is also known as the Gorkha earthquake. About 9,000 people lost their lives while nearly 22,000 were injured in the tremor.

