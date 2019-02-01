Mizoram govt bans import of pigs and piglets

Deputy Commissioners of all the eight districts in have issued orders banning import of pigs and piglets from other countries in view of possible outbreak of the Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS), officials said Friday.

The orders were issued as the dreaded outbreak always occurred from March to July, during a dry spell after pre-monsoon downpours, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department officials said.

According to the records of the Veterinary department, the had killed 3,806 swine in 2013, and 4,699 and 2,574 pigs in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

It was suspected that the outbreak was due to illegal and even legal import of pigs and piglets from where there was reported prevalence of the porcine disease, the officials added.

