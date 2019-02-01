Budget is 'jumla', fraud: Kamal Nath

Friday termed the interim budget presented by Union Finance Minister as a "jumla" and "chalava" (fraud)).

"The general budget presented today is totally an election budget and would prove to be jumla (hollow promise) and chalava," said in a tweet.

"Even all hopes of good days have ended with this last budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government," he said.

The BJP-led remembered farmers, the poor, labourers and the "gaumata" (cow) in the last budget, the said.

The provisions made for farmers in the budget are like "Unt ke muh me jeera" (very little against the requirement), said.

The budget announced a cash dole for small farmers, a mega pension scheme for the unorganised sector and doubled the threshold tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh.

