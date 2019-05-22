MLA fund can be used to provide facilities at cattle camps:Mah

The Maharashtra government Wednesday said the MLA fund can be used for providing various facilities at cattle camps as part of drought relief measures.
Minister of State for Agriculture Sadabhau Khot told reporters that problems being faced by cattle camps came to fore during review of drought situation in Aurangabad district.
"If fodder for cattle in the camps is provided in buckets and tubs, the fodder will not be spoilt. Plastic water tanks can be kept ready for judicious use of water in cattle camps. The MLA fund can be utilised for making these facilities available," the minister said.
He said Rs 25 lakh is to be distributed to MLAs in the current financial year, and that the government has given its approval for utilising the fund for 13 drought relief works, including drinking water schemes and providing facilities at the cattle camps.
Maharashtra has 288 MLAs.
The state is reeling under drought in 26 districts. The situation is likely to worsen further with the meteorology department predicting delayed onset of monsoon.
