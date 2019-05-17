Modest start for Diksha Dagar in Spain

had a modest start with three-over 75 that placed her down at tied-61st place at the end of the first round of the inaugural La Reserva de Invitational.

Diksha, who had a breakthrough win at the Women's Open in March, will need to ensure a solid round the make the cut.

Tvesa Malik (76) and Astha Madan (78) were further down.

Diksha had three birdies against six bogeys on a challenging track.

England's shot a career-best six-under-par 66 in the first round.

Rising rookie star from is one shot back in second, with local favourite Maria Parra, Germany's Olivia Cowan, Australian and English duo and tied for third on four-under-par.

Thompson, who averages 275-280 yards off the tee, used her distance to her advantage on the difficult, 6427-yard long course.

Thompson started from the 10th and played her first nine in two-under-par 34 but kicked on with a 32 over her second nine, which included birdies on the first and fifth holes, as well as an eagle.

Another long hitter, Henseleit, who tied for fourth in Morocco, was the only to sign a bogey-free card, which featured five birdies.

Henseleit has posted five top 10 finishes from her first six tournaments on tour.

