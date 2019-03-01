Rookie Diksha Dagar best Indian at T-29 in Canberra

fired four birdies in the last seven holes to card a highly creditable one-under 70 to lie tied 29th after the opening round of the ActewAGL Classic here Friday.

Dagar, who represented at and is a medallist from the 2017 Summer Deaflympics, turned pro only this year, though she has won a pro title while being an amateur in

She bogeyed fourth, fifth and tenth, before sinking her first birdie on 11th hole at Royal Club. That changed her fortunes as she birdied 13th, 15th and 18th. She was the best placed Indian at Tied-29th.

Vani Kapoor finished birdie-birdie in her round of 72 and was Tied-55th, while Amandeep Drall shot 73 and was T-68th.

Things did not go well for Tvesa Malik (76) and Astha Madan (77) and they would need low rounds on day 2 to make the cut.

American shot a flawless six-under par round of 65 in the morning wave to lead the chasing pack.

She carded six birdies and twelve pars and leads by a single shot over Sweden's Caroline Hedwall, Finland's Noora Komulainen and Belgian

In a five-way tie for fifth place at four-under are France's Celine Herbin, Scotland's Carly Booth, Austria's Sarah Schober, Slovenia's and reigning NSW Women's Open champion,

West Australian star is a shot further back at three-under par, alongside impressive rookies Esther Henseleit, and Linnea Strom, and Anne Van Dam, Madelene Sagstrom, Yan Liu, Noemi Jimenez Martin, and

The reigning champion Jiyai Shin, who is looking for a hat-trick at Royal Canberra, opened with a two-under-par 70 and is four shots from the lead.

