Modi govt 'consciously disenfranchised' J&K people by not holding Assembly poll: Omar

said on Wednesday the had "consciously disenfranchised" the people in by not holding the Assembly election on time.

"Dear @narendramodi Sahib, it is good to see you appealing to famous people to increase however at the same time your government has consciously disenfranchised people in J&K by not holding Assembly elections on time," Abdullah posted on

The former was referring to Modi's appeal to several personalities to help increase the in the

"The right to choose an elected government, as opposed to being governed by a hand picked nominee of the central government, is the hallmark of the sort of democracy you are tweeting about," the said, appealing to the to give the people of the state an opportunity to exercise their democratic right by way of holding the Assembly polls.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)