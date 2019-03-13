Ferrari unveil anniversary logo after tobacco ad probe

unveiled a 90th anniversary logo for Formula One's season-opening on Wednesday after ditching branding by a tobacco giant's subsidiary over a potential breach of

The Italian team had earlier agreed to remove all references to Mission Winnow, a of tobacco firm Philip Morris, from their cars and team uniforms over concerns they could breach Australian laws on

The new logo honours the establishment of Scuderia in 1929 by Enzo and his associates, the team said. and will drive for Ferrari this year.

"The name of this year's car, the SF90, is already a celebration of this anniversary and, on top of that (we have) decided to honour this achievement in an even more evident manner in Melbourne," Ferrari said in a statement.

"Over weekend, the livery, the drivers' race suits and some of the team's will bear the logo celebrating 90 years of the Scuderia." last October made a public return to through its scientific and branded Ferrari cars with the logo.

They were featured on its livery during the Japan Grand Prix, sparking an investigation by Australia's over whether TV broadcasts of the race breached its ban on

The of Victoria, whose capital is Melbourne, was likewise probing the controversial branding.

last week agreed to drop the branding for Australia, but said it continued to believe it "complies with relevant laws related to our activities around the world".

A spokesman previously told AFP the team expected to return to using the logo at the Bahrain Grand Prix, the second race of the season, in late March.

Formula One's governing body, the FIA, is opposed to any advertising or sponsoring of cigarettes or tobacco, as are a number of countries staging races.

