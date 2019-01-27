Modi slams Cong, Left parties, says they have no respect for

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday slammed the Congress and the Left parties, saying they had no respect for institutions, including the Election Commission and that their talk about democracy was the "biggest joke".
Modi, who was addressing a huge Yuva Morcha rally here, also referred to the political killings in Kerala and equated it with those in Maharashtra
He said the mindset of the Emergency still lived in the minds of many Congress leaders.
"Congress and communists talking about democracy is the biggest joke. What is happening in some parts of Kerala.. political workers are killed just because their ideology is different from the communists," he said.
The prime minister this culture has now spread to Madhya Pradesh, where BJP workers were being attacked.
He said the Congress was even questioning the election commission.
"Be it Congress or communists, they have zero regard for any institution. For them every institution, the armed forces, police, CBI, the CAG, everybody is wrong, but they are right."
He also referred to the recent hacker's press meet in London over the alleged hacking of EVMs in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
"And who was participating in the press conference? A top-most Congress leader.
Is this your respect to our institutions and our democracy? Is this what our politics have come to right now? Whoever has gone to foreign soil to undermine the mandate of the people of India will have to answer to the people of India," Modi said.
The Prime Minister, who was in Kerala for the second time this month, once again raked up the Sabarimala issue and alleged that the cultural ethos of the state was under attack from the ruling communist party in the state.
He said that the state government has been disrespecting all aspects of Kerala's culture.
"Unfortunately, today, the cultural ethos of Kerala is under attack. And this attack is being made by the party governing the state.
The issue of the Sabarimala temple had caught the attention of the entire nation.
The people of India are seeing the manner in which the communist government of Kerala are disrespecting all aspects of Kerala's culture
The UDF too is just like the Communists," Modi said.
The Prime Minister also said that the opposition parties had only one agenda and that was to abuse him.
"All they (opposition) have is hatred towards Modi.
Their day begins with abusing Modi and ends with abusing Modi."
He said they could abuse him as much as they wanted, but should not 'mislead' farmers, put hurdles in creating opportunities for the youth, 'harm' the poor or put barriers in India's progress.
"Abuse me as much as you want but don't abuse our great nation," Modi said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU