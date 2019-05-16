Modi to visit Kedarnath-Badrinath

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a two-day visit to Uttarakhand beginning May 18 to pay obeisance at the Himalayan shrines of Kedarnath and Badrinath.

Modi will visit Kedarnath on May 18 and offer prayers at Badrinath the following day, Pradesh BJP media incharge Devendra Bhasin said.

The Prime Minister has a deep sense of attachment towards Uttarakhand. The purpose of this visit is purely spiritual, he said.

First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 13:55 IST

