More than 100 Venezuelan troops desert: Colombian authorities

More than 100 Venezuelan soldiers have deserted and crossed into Colombia, immigration authorities reported Sunday as tensions rise between the neighbours over humanitarian aid.
The defections come with Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido calling on the military to abandon President Nicolas Maduro and help him bring in desperately needed aid to alleviate shortages of food and medicine.
