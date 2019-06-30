Morgan wins toss, elects to bat against India

England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bat against India in their World Cup match, here Sunday.

The hosts have replaced Moeen Ali with Liam Plunkett.

India have handed World Cup debut to young Rishabh Pant, who replaced struggling Vijay Shankar, in the team.

Teams:



England: Eoin Morgan(C), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

India: Virat Kohli (C), Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah.

