Heat wave: Summer vacation extended by a week in Delhi schools for students upto class 8

The Delhi government on Sunday extended by a week the summer vacation in city schools for students till Class 8 in view of hot weather conditions in the national capital.

The schools for up to classes 8 will reopen from July 8 while for the higher classes will reopen from Monday as per the earlier schedule.

"In view of the hot weather in Delhi, the summer vacation for students up to class 8 are being extended till July 8. For other classes the schools will reopen as per earlier schedule," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Sisodia, who is also the Minister, clarified that the order will be applicable for both government and private schools.

Weather officials have predicted that heat wave may continue in the city.

