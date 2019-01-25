MP: Official suspended for negligence in loan waiver scheme

An was placed under suspension for alleged negligence in filling up farm loan waiver forms under the government's Jai Kisan Rin Mafi

Bhind Collector Chote Singh identified the suspended as Water Resources Vishnu Kumar Varshney.

"We have suspended Varshney, posted in Gohad town, on the charges of negligence in filling up forms of eligible farmers for the loan waiver scheme," Singh said Friday.

Jai Kisan Rin Mafi was announced on December 17 last year, a few hours after took charge.

In another development, two officials, identified as Gajendra Singh Bhadoria and school headmistress Urmila Arya, were suspended for negligence.

While Bhadoria allegedly neglected arrangements at the circuit house here, Arya had failed to open her school in Tehangur as per schedule, they said.

