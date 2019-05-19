MP woman dies of cardiac arrest while waiting to vote

-
-
A woman Sunday died of cardiac arrest while standing in queue at a polling booth in Chandora village, part of the Ratlam-Jhabua Lok Sabha seat, a poll officer said.
Voting for eight Lok Sabha seats is currently underway in the state.
"A woman voter identified as Genda Bai (58) died after suffering a heart attack when she was waiting in the voters queue at Chandora village booth under Ratlam-Jhabua Lok Sabha seat," said VL Kantha Rao, Chief Electoral Officer of Madhya Pradesh.
Earlier, two government employees engaged in election duty also died in separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh.
"Garu Singh Chogad, who was deployed at the Jalwat polling booth in Dhar Lok Sabha constituency, died after suffering a heart failure on Sunday morning," Rao said.
In another incident, a presiding officer, Anil Nema, in Dewas Lok Sabha seat died of cardiac arrest on Saturday night, he said.
Polling was underway in Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa, with voter turnout recorded at 59.38 per cent till 4pm.
