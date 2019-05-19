MP woman dies of cardiac arrest while waiting to vote

A woman Sunday died of cardiac arrest while standing in queue at a polling booth in Chandora village, part of the Ratlam- Lok Sabha seat, a poll said.

Voting for eight Lok Sabha seats is currently underway in the state.

"A woman voter identified as Genda Bai (58) died after suffering a heart attack when she was waiting in the voters queue at Chandora village booth under Ratlam- Lok Sabha seat," said VL Kantha Rao, of Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, two government employees engaged in election duty also died in separate incidents in

"Garu Singh Chogad, who was deployed at the Jalwat polling booth in Lok Sabha constituency, died after suffering a heart failure on Sunday morning," Rao said.

In another incident, a presiding officer, Anil Nema, in Lok Sabha seat died of cardiac arrest on Saturday night, he said.

Polling was underway in Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, and Khandwa, with voter turnout recorded at 59.38 per cent till 4pm.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)