Mukherjee Nagar assault case: Kejriwal welcomes HC observation

-
ALSO READ
Will do everything to stop Modi-Shah duo: Kejriwal
Sisodia takes on PM Modi, Shah after Kejriwal is slapped during roadshow
Kejriwal attacked by party worker: Delhi Police
Better to become a 'chowkidar' than being a 'big liar' like Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi BJP
Amit Shah incited violence in West Bengal, alleges Arvind Kejriwal
-
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday welcomed the Delhi High Court's observation that an alleged assault on a tempo driver in Mukherjee Nagar area was "evidence of police brutality", and said those entrusted with protecting citizens cannot create discord in society.
"I welcome the Delhi High Court order against police brutalities on Sarabjeet Singh and his minor son at Mukherjee Nagar. Those entrusted with protecting citizens cannot create discord in the society and spread senseless violence," the chief minister tweeted.
Kejriwal had earlier demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal order a probe into the matter and take strict action against the guilty.
Earlier in the day, the High Court rapped the Delhi Police for the alleged assault on the tempo driver and his minor son in Mukherjee Nagar, saying it was "evidence of police brutality" and how a uniformed force ought not to act.
"How can you justify assault of a 15-year-old boy? If this is not evidence of police brutality then what more do you need?" a bench of Justice Jayant Nath and Justice Najmi Waziri said after perusing the videos of the assault which took place on Sunday.
The court further said if a uniformed force would act in this manner, it would "scare the citizens" who need to feel that police is there to ensure their safety.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU