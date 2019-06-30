Murder in Bandel: TMC strike affects life, one arrested

Normal life was hampered on Sunday following the 12-hour-strike call in Chinsurah area by the Trinamool Congress in protest against the murder of a party leader's husband on Saturday.

One person was arrested in connection with the killing of Dilip Ram, husband of TMC panchayat head Ritu Ram. The 40- year-old man was shot dead at Bandel railway station on Saturday morning.

Shops, market places and other business enterprises remained closed following the strike call and no untoward incident took place, police said.

Since morning, Balirmore, Chakbazar, Rabindranagar Bazar, Kharuwa Bazar remained closed and bus services were also affected because of the strike.

"We have arrested one person in connection with yesterday's murder. We are questioning him to find out who else are involved in it," a senior police officer of Hooghly district said.

"Situation is peaceful today. Policemen are on their toes to oversee that the law and order situation remains under control," the IPS officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)