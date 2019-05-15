Mustard seed futures up on positive demand

Mustard seed prices were trading up 0.23 per cent to Rs 3,907 per in futures trade Wednesday as speculators raised their bets tracking positive demand at the spot market.

Marketmen attributed the rise in mustard seed futures to pick-up in demand from amid tight arrivals from producing belts at the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed for June contracts rose by Rs 9, or 0.23 per cent, to Rs 3,907 per with an open interest of 46,790 lots.

Mustard seed for July contracts, too, remained up by Rs 6, or 0.15 per cent, to Rs 3,946 per in 11,560 lots.

