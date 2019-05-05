North Korea holds 'strike drill', tests multiple rocket launchers: Report

JUST IN
Berkshire Hathaway ramps up buybacks as cash pile keeps growing
AFP | PTI  |  Seoul 

The 'strike drill' was overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, state media said

North Korea has tested long-range multiple rocket launchers and tactical guided weapons in a "strike drill" overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, state media said Sunday.

The Korean Central News Agency said the drill took place Saturday, when North Korea also fired projectiles into the sea in what could be Pyongyang's first short-range missile launch for more than a year as it seeks to up pressure on Washington with nuclear talks deadlocked.

"The purpose of the drill was to estimate and inspect the operating ability and the accuracy of striking duty performance of large-caliber long-range multiple rocket launchers and tactical guided weapons by defence units in the frontline area and on the eastern front," KCNA said.

It said the drill took place in the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan, as with the projectiles.
