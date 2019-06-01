Narnaul boils at 47.2 deg C; Pb, Hry reel under severe heat wave

-
Heatwave conditions intensified in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, with Narnaul sizzling at 47.2 degrees Celsius.
Hisar experienced blistering heatwave conditions at 45.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, as per the Meteorological (MeT) Department report.
Among other parts of Haryana, Ambala and Karnal faced heat wave at 41.6 and 39 degrees Celsius respectively.
In Punjab, Amritsar and Ludhiana reeled under severe heatwave conditions with 45.7 and 44.1 degrees Celsius, up by five degrees above normal, respectively.
Patiala also witnessed heat wave at 43.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.
Union Territory Chandigarh, common capital of Punjab and Haryana, sizzled at 42.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.
According to the MeT department forecast, heat wave conditions will continue in Punjab and Haryana for till Sunday.
