Narnaul boils at 47.2 deg C; Pb, Hry reel under severe heat wave

Heatwave conditions intensified in and on Saturday, with sizzling at 47.2 degrees Celsius.

Hisar experienced blistering heatwave conditions at 45.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, as per the Meteorological (MeT) Department report.

Among other parts of Haryana, Ambala and Karnal faced heat wave at 41.6 and 39 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Punjab, and reeled under severe heatwave conditions with 45.7 and 44.1 degrees Celsius, up by five degrees above normal, respectively.

Patiala also witnessed heat wave at 43.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

Union Territory Chandigarh, common capital of and Haryana, sizzled at 42.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.

According to the MeT department forecast, heat wave conditions will continue in and for till Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)