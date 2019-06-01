Taki gets Luminious Lummer Dai Literary Award

Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday presented the Luminous Lummer Dai Literary Award 2019 to Tagang Taki of district, for his contribution in the field of literature during NEFA days.

The award, instituted by Literary Society (APLS) was given during the 79th birth anniversary celebration of doyen of Assamese literature Lummer Dai, at Jawaharlal Nehru Museum, here.

While recalling the contribution of Dai in the field of literature, Mein said that he is the pride for the state and a 'Sahitya Surjya' in the world of Assamese literature.

The exhorted the youths to draw inspiration from Dai and carry his legacy.

"Our state has large number of tribes having distinct variant cultures and heritages, for a there is so much of subjects in offer to write," Mein said and advocated for preservation of oral literature in digital format and in written form.

While lauding the effort of APLS, the deputy chief minister called upon the members of the society to encourage more literary activities in the state and assured his help to them in their endeavour.

Earlier, Mein paid floral tribute to image of the literary icon.

