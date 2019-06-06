NASSCOM-incubated IamHere Brings the Artist Community of Maharashtra on the Map

/ -- Bengaluru-based startup, IamHere has partnered with and Control Board (MPCB) to launch an app-based platform, that will help the community of Maharashtra to sell their products through the platform. For the first time in the country, artists and idol makers will be available on the map, and people can locate the nearest artist, see their work, chat with them and purchase from them - all within the app.

On account of the World Environment Day on June 5th, Mr. Devendra Fadnavis, the of Maharashtra launched on IamHere, a collaboration that will allow people to purchase eco-friendly idols for their homes and public spaces, during festivals and other occasions.

Talking about the launch, Naren Kumar, of IamHere Labs, said, "Technology today has done a beautiful job of connecting us with someone across the globe, but it falls short of connecting us with our neighbourhood. Ironically, that is where we spend most of our lives. At IamHere, we are working to solve the problem of discovery and collaboration by bringing together people in the neighbourhood for hobbies, interests and profession. This collaboration with and the takes us one step closer to our vision of solving the 'Near You Now' problem. We currently have 500 artists, and we are targeting to on-board 10K artists across Maharashtra in the next six months."



IamHere is a social network to discover, connect and engage in the neighbourhood for hobbies, interests and profession. By bringing together people, businesses and and giving them a platform of chats, stories and events, NASSCOM-incubated IamHere is breaking neighbourhood boundaries.

Started in 2017 by BITS, Pilani alumni with experiences in Cisco, Schneider Electric, Amazon, Redbus and Groupon, IamHere currently has 40K users and is in the Global Top 10 Best Rated Social Apps. recently put them in the Top 6 Startups to watch out for in 2019, alongside Cure.fit, Yulu and

IamHere is your social network to discover, connect and engage in the neighbourhood for hobbies, interests and profession. By bringing together people, businesses and through a platform of chats, stories and events, we are breaking the neighbourhood boundaries and building a social marketplace. Launched in December 2017, the application is now available on play store and

