Natasha Lyonne to star in political comedy 'Irresistible'

"Russian Doll" star Lyonne has boarded the cast of Jon Stewart's second directorial venture "Irresistible".

The film's cast, led by Steve Carell, also includes Topher Grace, Rose Byrne, and

The story follows a Democrat political consultant, played by Carell, who helps a retired ex-marine (Cooper) to run for the post of in a small town in

"Irresistible", dubbed as a political comedy, will mark Lyonne's return to the big screen after her role in the critically-acclaimed Netflix series, "Russian Doll".

The 40-year-old American is best known for her role of prison inmate in "Orange is the New Black".

Stewart, a former TV host, made his directorial debut with 2014's incarceration drama "Rosewater". He will also produce the project alongside Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment.

