Nawaz Sharif should be shifted to hospital: Pak medical board

Ousted Sharif should be shifted to a hospital from prison after he developed cardiac complications, a media report quoted a special medical board constituted to monitor his health as recommending.

Sharif, 69, has been serving a seven-year jail term in in the Al-Azizia corruption case.

The suggestion to shift Sharif to a hospital was made to the in a report. According to Express News, the former has developed cardiac complications.

On January 25, the provincial government formed the medical board to examine the health of Sharif.

The medical board, comprising cardiac experts from (AFIC), Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and (RIC), conducted a detailed examination of the three-time on January 30 for two hours in

Sharif's Dr also briefed the board about the medical history related to his heart ailment, the report said.

Following the check-up and on the basis of some medical reports, the special medical board prepared its report which was later to the authorities concerned, insisting to shift the ousted to a hospital, the report said.

Sharif's family has also demanded that he should be shifted to a hospital as the Muslim League- supremo was not getting proper medical facilities in the prison.

Sharif has been behind the bars since December 24, 2018, after an accountability court convicted him in one of the three corruption cases filed under the direction of the

The Al-Azizia Steel Mill case was about setting up in allegedly with corruption money.

Three corruption cases - Avenfield properties case, Flagship investment case and Al-Azizia case - were launched against the Sharif family by the in 2017 following a judgment by the that disqualified Sharif in the in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)