Naxalite arrested in Jharkhand

A Naxalite wanted in several cases has been arrested in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Wednesday.

The arrested Naxalite is a self-styled area commander of the banned Jharkhand Janmukti Parishad (JJMP), Chhipadohar police station in-charge, Faguni Paswan said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a house in Chhipadohar village on Tuesday night and arrested 26-year-old Kamlesh Singh alias Guddu alias Vishal, the officer said.

Cases were lodged against Singh for his involvement in an encounter with the police in Latehar's Kone village last year, burning of vehicles in neighbouring Palamau district and assaulting people for extortion, Paswan said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)