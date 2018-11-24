NCERT books, CBSE syllabus in Tripura from next session

The government will introduce NCERT textbooks and CBSE syllabus from the next academic session in place of the present curriculum prescribed by the State Council of and Training, the assembly has been informed.

A team of NCERT experts is scheduled to arrive here on December 3 to impart a three-month-long training to the teachers about the new syllabus, Ratan Lal Nath said.

"We shall introduce complete NCERT textbooks and CBSE syllabus from next academic year, because the students in our state were lagging behind the standard of the country. We want them to be as competitive as students of other states," Nath in the assembly on Friday.

Shortly after coming to power in March ending the 25-year uninterrupted rule of the CPI(M)-led Left Front, the BJP-Indigenous People's Front of (IPFT) government has set up an expert committee on the change of school syllabus.

The expert panel has recommended National Council of and Training (NCERT) curriculum for schools in

The panel also suggested implementation of the Central Board of (CBSE) syllabus across all government and government-aided schools in the state.

of the Assembly of the BJP said, recently class 9 students of a government school in Tripura's district were asked in an examination question paper to write a short note on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The question paper went viral on earlier this month.

In his reply, Nath said the department has examined the question paper and found that the syllabus included a chapter on electoral politics and political parties.

"I was surprised by on this issue. I enquired and found that the syllabus has got a chapter on the BJP, the Congress, the CPI(M), the CPI etc. School textbooks have also got mention of rigging and booth capturing," the said.

The previous Left Front regime had indulged in crimsonisation of the school curriculum by teaching wrong lessons to students, Nath alleged.

