InterGlobe Aviaton, BIAL ink deal to build MRO facility in Bengaluru
NCP targets Centre over NSSO report on job creation

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Latching onto a media report that a study by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) has found the current unemployment rate to be at 45-year high, the NCP Thursday questioned if it is the reason that the Centre has not made the report public yet.

NCP MP Supriya Sule also sought to know whether the government would answer the questions being raised or "remain silent, as has been the trend".

"Is this the reason why the NSSO survey has not been made public? Will the government answer or remain silent as has been the trend..," Sule said on Twitter, tagging the report.

Her party colleague and Leader of the Opposition in State Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde also hit out at the government, charging it with depriving jobs to youth, particularly after demonetisation.

"The current unemployment rate is the highest in 45 years...it is not my claim but of the NSSO. Modi ji what has your note ban achieved?" Munde asked on Twitter.

"Leave aside giving (new) jobs to the country's youth, you snatched away jobs of those who had it," he tweeted with the hashtag 'HowsTheJobs' - a word play based on a dialogue from a recently released Bollywood film.

Munde had on Wednesday questioned why the government had allegedly held back release of the report after promising to give two crore jobs a year.

He wondered if the prime minister's "56-inch chest" skipped a beat on finding the dip in employment rate.

No matter how much one tries to shroud truth, it is bound to surface, he had said.

According to the report, the NSSO study has found that the present unemployment rate is the highest in last 45 years.

In the 2017-18, the rate was 6.1 per cent, the report said citing NSSO figures.

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 16:10 IST

