NCW issues notice to BJP's Sadhana Singh over 'extremely offensive' remarks against Mayawati

Amid a raging political controversy, the on Monday issued a notice to BJP MLA and sought an explanation for making "extremely offensive and unethical" remarks against

Singh was severely criticised by the BJP allies and the opposition leaders for calling BSP supremo a "blot on womankind" and "worse than a transgender".

The Mughalsarai MLA made the controversial remarks at a rally on Saturday while referring to the infamous incident when was assaulted by workers at a guest house in 1995.

Taking suo motu cognisance, the NCW said the remarks made are "extremely offensive, unethical and shows disrespect towards the dignity and respect of women in general".

"The Commission strongly condemns such irresponsible and disparaging views of persons holding responsible positions. In view of the above, you are hereby required to provide a satisfactory explanation to the Commission on the matter on receipt of this notice," NCW Under said.

Singh's comments drew criticism across the party lines with and (RPI) said such personal comments should not be made. RPI is also a constituent of BJP-led NDA.

Akhilesh Yadav, president, said the language being used by ruling party leaders is the result of their frustration.

"Since the BJP did nothing during its tenure, how will its leaders talk about work...now that the elections are nearing, there will be a lot of more things as well," he said.

"She has made comments against SP too and it can been seen online and we will also complain against her to show what language has been used," he told reporters in

Athawale said,"I do not agree with the comments made against Mayawati. Mayawati is a strong Dalit Such comments should nt have been made."



said the words used by the BJP MLA were "absolutely condemnable" and shameful.

"I believe she owes the women of the nation an apology besides apologising to Mayawati Ji. What I find absolutely unfortunate as a woman is that a speaks such derogatory words about another woman," she said.

The has time and time again exposed its "anti-women mentality" right from who has used language which is "sexist and misogynist" inside Parliament and outside, and refused to apologise for it, she alleged.

"Whether it is for Sonia Gandhi, whether it is for our women leaders...We have had many of their chief ministers come forward with their own anti- women mindset and statements which are derogatory in nature," Chaturvedi said.

After sharp reactions, Singh tendered an apology over her comments on Sunday, clarifying that she did not mean to hurt anyone.

