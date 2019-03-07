NDFB woman cadre held in Arunachal

Security forces in Arunachal Pradesh apprehended a woman cadre of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) on early Thursday.
The cadre is a self-styled lance corporal of the outfit, Kohima-based Defence spokesman Colonel Chiranjit Konwer said in a statement here.
The rebel was apprehended from Changlang district of the state when she tried to infiltrate into the Indian territory from Myanmar.
The insurgent is the wife of Rebgan, self-styled home secretary of the NDFB, the spokesman said.
She was handed over to police after interrogation.
