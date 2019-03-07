NDFB woman cadre held in Arunachal

Security forces in Arunachal Pradesh apprehended a woman cadre of the National Democratic Front of (NDFB) on early Thursday.

The cadre is a of the outfit, Kohima-based Defence Chiranjit Konwer said in a statement here.

The rebel was apprehended from Changlang district of the state when she tried to infiltrate into the Indian territory from

The insurgent is the wife of Rebgan, self-styled home secretary of the NDFB, the said.

She was handed over to police after interrogation.

