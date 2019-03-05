NDMC launches campaign to cure all residents suffering from cataract

Ahead of the elections, the BJP-led North Municipal Corporation Tuesday launched a campaign, seeking to cure free-of-cost all people suffering from cataract who are living in areas falling under its jurisdiction, officials said.

The programme was launched from ward 98 by BJP's national

North said, as part of this programme, field workers of NDMC's health department will visit houses to find out cataract cases in the area.

This will be actively supported by area councillors, RWAs and NGOs, he said.

"The patients would not have to bear any cost from their end, from diagnosis to surgery, follow-up and provision of spectacles. It would be done free of cost," the NDMC said in a statement.

This is a "unique programme" in which the political wing, executive wing of the NDMC, RWAs and NGOs are joining hands to address the issue.

This will be implemented through an integrated approach by all wings of the health department -- public health, hospital administration and Ayush department, it said.

Officials said, corporate houses will financially contribute to this campaign through corporate social responsibility (CSR).

"After identification of cases, testing will be done at polyclinics of the NDMC and all cases which would need surgery, will be operated at hospitals like Hindu Rao Hopsital, or Kasturba Hospital," the statement said.

The program will be replicated in other wards, officials said, adding it will be conducted throughout the year.

