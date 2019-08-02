Nestle India net profit rises 10.83% to Rs 438 crore in June quarter

major on Friday reported an increase of 10.83 per cent in net profit to Rs 437.84 crore for the second quarter ended June 2019, led by sales and volume growth.

The company, which follows January-December as financial year, had posted a profit of Rs 395.03 crore for April-June 2018.

Net sales during the quarter under review were up 11.35 per cent at Rs 2,982.83 crore as against Rs 2,678.57 crore in the year-ago period, Nestle said in a filing.

"We have now delivered 10 straight quarters of volume and mix led growth. Our continuing momentum is a testimony to the unrelenting efforts of our employees, partners and other stakeholders, as well as to our quest for consumer relevant, science based innovation and renovation," Chairman and MD Suresh Narayanan said.

Total expenses were at Rs 2,414.29 crore in the latest quarter as against Rs 2,163.32 crore a year ago.

Revenue from domestic sales in April-June 2019 was at Rs 2,835.37 crore, up 13.08 per cent from Rs 2,507.33 crore a year earlier.

Exports were down 13.88 per cent to Rs 147.46 crore as against Rs 171.24 crore earlier.

Shares of on Friday settled at Rs 11,427.85 apiece on BSE, down 1.01 per cent from the previous close.