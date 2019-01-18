Netflix orders season two of 'The Kominsky Method'

has renewed its Golden Globe-winning "The Kominsky Method" for season two.

The announcement was made by Netflix's dedicated handle See What's Next on

"@goldenglobes winning comedy #TheKominskyMethod has been renewed for Season 2!" read the tweet.

The show, featuring veteran actors and in the lead, follows two friends tackling life's inevitable curveballs as they navigate their later years in Los Angeles, a city that values youth and beauty.

The season two will also mark the return of and

"The Kominsky Method" has been created by Chuck Lorre, the man behind several popular sitcoms such as "Roseanne", "Two and a Half Men" and "The Big Bang Theory, among others.

At the recently concluded Awards, the show won the Best Television Musical or Comedy, while Douglas took home the trophy for Best in a Television Musical or Comedy.

Production on season two is expected to start soon.

