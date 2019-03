Authorities say two people have been killed and six injured after being struck by a vehicle on a busy New

tells that a suspect is in custody following the incident that happened about 8 pm Saturday along a multiple-block stretch of Esplanade Ave.

Ferguson says the suspect is being tested to determine whether he was intoxicated. His identity was not released.

EMS says a man and a woman both about 30 years old were killed. The injured ranged in ages from 28 to 65.

The incident happened not far from the Endymion parade, one of the city's biggest Mardi Gras parades.

