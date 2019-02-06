New programme launched to east traffic congestion in Aizwal

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Aizawl 

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga Wednesday launched a programme to ease vehicular traffic congestion in the state capital Aizawl city, by involving people having land for parking vehicles.

The state government has allocated Rs 10 crore for the programme, the Parking House Support Scheme, for construction of parking lots to accommodate 1,000 cars.

Under the scheme, any individual who has a land for parking at least five Light Motor Vehicles (LMV) would be given an assistance at the rate of Rs 1 lakh per one vehicle parking space.

Rs 100 crore more would be allotted during 2019-20, the chief minister said.

The chief minister said the scheme was launched because of the perpetual traffic jams caused by parking of vehicles on the road sides.

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 18:15 IST

